MKF Collection by Mia K. Farrow Women's Handbags Black - Black Liz Mini Satchel

Black Liz Mini Satchel. Keep your on-the-go essentials organized and flaunt urban-chic style with this structured flap-front satchel boasting gleaming goldtone hardware on a supple faux leather finish. Note: Alternate image is for reference and does not reflect actual color of this product.MKF Collection by Mia K. Farrow8.5'' W x 9'' H x 4.5'' D3'' handle drop44'' max. strap lengthMan made LinedFlap / turn-lock closureTwo compartmentsInterior: one zip and one slip pocketExterior: one zip pocketMetal feetRemovable adjustable shoulder strapRemovable logo charmImported