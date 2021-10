Claret Multi-Pocket Hobo. Go boho-chic with this trend-forward hobo bag featuring a laid-back, slouchy design and plenty of pockets for your must-haves. 12.2'' W x 8.66'' H x 4.33'' D46'' strap dropMan-madeLinedZip closureExterior: two slip and three zip pocketsAdjustable crossbody strapImported