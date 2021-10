Wine Red & Goldtone Bucket Tote Set. Make styling a breeze with this coordinating set of bags boasting different sizes to meet the occasion and your storage needs.Includes one bucket tote, one crossbody bag, one clutch and one wallet (four pieces total)Bucket tote: 12.99'' W x 11.42'' H x 5.91'' DOuter: man-madeLining: polyesterWallet: standard wallet pocketsImported