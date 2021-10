Wine Red Croc-Embossed Convertible Satchel Set. Expand your urban-chic couture with the croc-embossed design of this trendy coordinating handbag set.Includes one satchel, one clutch and one coin purse (three pieces total)Satchel: 9.84'' W x 8.66'' H x 3.94'' DOuter: man-madeLining: polyesterZip closureSatchel: removable crossbody strapImported