Das Glückwünsche Shirt - Alles Gute zum 50th Geburtstag! If the birthday child grows 50 years old, all guests can enter on this shirt and thus immortalise themselves. This congratulations shirt is an absolute hit at any birthday party. Super Jahrgang 1971 women's birthday gift for the memory of a beautiful birthday party of your best friends! Perfect as a surprise for women, grandmum or sister who are fifty years old. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem