EXCLUSIVELY AT SAKS OFF FIFTH. A buckle strap adds edge to moto boots with a faux fur collar. Leather, textile and synthetic upper Round toe Lace up vamp and side zip closure Back pull tab Fabric and synthetic lining Faux fur polyester trim Rubber sole Fur type: Faux Imported SIZE Block heel, 2" (50mm) Shaft, about 5" Leg opening, about 6". Dir Shoes - Hb - W Pl Shoes > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Saks Fifth Avenue. Color: Black. Size: 10.