Dioptics Women's Haven-Effortless Folding Polarized Rectangular Fits Over Sunglasses, Black, Large

FITS OVER SUNGLASSES: Designed to wear over your eyeglasses for enhanced visual clarity and convenient sun protection. UV PROTECTION: Lenses block 100% of UVA/UVB rays for superior eye protection. POLARIZED: Polarized lenses enhance clarity and definition while reducing glare reflected off flat surfaces. OLEOPHOBIC: Premium olephobic lens coating repels oil, grime and water for maximum visibility and durability. SCRATCH/IMPACT RESISTANT LENSES: Features lenses with scratch and impact resistant coatings for enhanced durability and protection; no need to worry about minor drops or dings.