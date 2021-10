Best for writing postcards from paradise, The Hawaiiana Tie Front Bralette is a lightly supportive top with adjustable shoulder straps, removable cups, and a key hole and bow at front. DetailsLight compression support. 84% Recycled Nylon / 16% Spandex. Tie hole detail at center front. Adjustable back and shoulder straps. Removable cups. Earth friendly. Hurley icon heat transfer. Hand wash cold. Imported. Women's Hawaiiana Tie Front Bralette in Black Floral, Size Medium