HBIC attitude design. Add this fun graphic to go with your next great outfit. If your are the lady in charge this is the print for you. Wear this fun product on casual day. HBIC Apparel design. You are the boss and the leader of your family. Relax when you wear this funny graphic for ladies. We really are the boss. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.