Which heart speaks to your heart? These stunning earrings represent strong precious beating hearts, enriched with details that make them unique. SPECIAL CARE AND MAINTENANCE FOR YOUR TALITA 925 SILVER JEWELLERY As a natural precious metal, 925 Silver reacts with its environment; especially the chemicals in the air and oxygen- sometimes becoming tarnished. This doesn't mean that your fabulous new piece of jewelry is defective, it just proves its authenticity and material's quality. With a soft "silver jewellery polishing cloth" each piece will return to its original glory, shining as new! A natural peculiarity of 925 Silver is its malleability which allows greatly refined creations. Nevertheless, 925 Silver is a delicate material and deserves special care. Talita will always be accountable in helping to ensure that your piece is in perfect condition. Please do not hesitate to contact us for assistance with your jewellery, we will be pleased to collect your piece back and return it to you in its best shape. 18ct Rose Gold Plated Studs Zircon & Natural Stones Stone Colour: Green Women's Green Heartbreakers Emerald Studs Talita London