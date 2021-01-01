Fruit of the Loom Women's Heather Assorted Brief Underwear, 12-Pack

Fruit of the Loom super soft heather briefs come in the same classic colors you love, and we’ve rebuilt them from the bottom up. Now woven with finer yarn, they’re extra soft to the touch. For added comfort, we’ve added a plush-backed waistband that’s guaranteed to be ravel free wash after wash, and as always, our Fruit of the Loom panties are tag-free and made with a 100% cotton liner for extra softness. The classic brief silhouette sits just below the belly button and offers full seat coverage.