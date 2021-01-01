Equipped with Opti Dri™ moisture-wicking technology to help you stay cool and dry, this Callaway golf skort will quickly become a staple of your athletic wardrobe. Stretch fabric provides an excellent range of motion, while TrueSculpt™ technology helps smooth your shape for a flattering fit. The classic solid-color of this skort complements a wide range of golf attire with ease. 87% Polyester / 13% Elastane Plain weave fabrication weaves in criss-cross patterning for extra durability TrueSculpt™ Slimming, Power Mesh PanelSmooths Your Shape Stretch To Give Full Range Of Motion Opti Dri™ Wicks Away Moisture To Keep You Dry Machine Wash Imported Pockets 2 Front Pockets 1 Back Pocket Size Medium: Center Back Length/Inside Short Inseam: 17.5" / 4" ** See Length Chart in image Carousel | Callaway Women's Heather TrueSculpt™ Golf Skort, Raspberry Sorbet Hthr Pink, Polyester/Elastane