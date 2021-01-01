Columbia Women's Heavenly Omni-Heat Snow Boot, Rich Wine, Daredevil, 6 Regular US

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: This women's snow boot is constructed from our Omni-TECH seam-sealed membrane bootie, providing a waterproof yet breathable envelope. It combines with our Omni-HEAT reflective lining for added thermal insulation and maximum warmth. STYLE MEETS FUNCTION FOR EXTREME WEATHER: The perfect combination of function and style, this sleek insulated boot commands attention everywhere it goes, while keeping your feet warm and dry in the extremes. MATERIAL: A synthetic woven textile upper, PU footbed midsole, and our signature Omni-GRIP non-marking traction rubber outsole make this boot perfect for any cold, icy days. HANDY FEATURES: It features a soft faux fur collar and tongue lining, metal rivets and lacing aglets, excellent 200g insulation, and a removable contoured PU footbed. TEMPERATURE RATINGS: Rated -25F/-32C for cold, heavy snow days.