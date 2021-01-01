NINE WEST Women's Heidi Pull On Legging, Black Windowpane Plaid, 8

Color black windowpane plaid has a dark black ground and multi tonal plaid lines allover, made in a nice stretch ponte fabric Pull on legging with faux pockets, Comfort waistband and finished hem. The stretch fabric moves with you to helps you look your best from any angle. Pairs well with any top from fashionable to you basic tee and any footwear from sexy sandals to your favorite sneakers. Its A great must have versatile piece for any wardrobe. This jean has a 29 1/2 inch inseam with a 10 1/4 inch leg opening Nine West is designed for the eternally evolving modern woman and merges her vivacious sensibility with Trending jeans wear essentials.