Kamik Women's Heidi Rain Boots, Black

Sweet and simple, the Kamik® Women's Heidi rain boots deliver classic rain boot style and wet weather protection. Made with lightweight and flexible RubberHe uppers, these boots keep feet dry and comfortable. Their soft lining enhances their comfort level, while the removable EVA insoles supply anatomical support. The RubberHe outsoles ensure reliable traction on slick surfaces so, rain or shine, you can go about your day. FEATURES: Lightweight, waterproof RubberHe upper is 50 percent lighter than natural rubber and is 100 percent recyclable High definition printed lining for a soft feel Removable Kamik comfort EVA insole ATRIUM synthetic rubber outsole provides reliable grip Height: 12'' Weight: 2.6 lbs per pair Shaft circumference: 14.4'' based on size 8