Astral Women's Hemp Chukker Boot - 7 - Desert Khaki

Features of the Astral Women's Hemp Chukker Boot Hemp grown without pesticides, herbicides or fertilizers G Rubber is 80% natural rubber and 20% synthetic Level Footbed and a wider toe-box allow feet to be in their natural position for excellent balance and proper biomechanics Foot to ground distance is 17mm heel, 16mm ball Rubber allows excellent flexibility and sensory feedback for heightened grip and balance Maximized surface Area for High friction on smooth surfaces. Divided lugs for substantial grip on loose dirt Upper: 77% hemp, 23% recycled polyester Midsole: Level heel to ball, medium arch, made from EVA Outsole: Made from G.15 Rubber, High surface-contact, and non-marking