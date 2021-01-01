From annette
Annette Women's HEMP Infused Spandex Shorts WL0014BOX
Advertisement
Get comfortable coverage beneath dresses or extra warmth in winter with HEMP infused spandex shorts. Clinical studies suggest that active compounds found in HEMP have the following properties:* Anti-inflammatory (reduces inflammation) Antioxidant (prevent damage to cells) Antibiotic (kills bacteria) Antifungal (kills fungus) Antioxolitic (anti-anxiety) Antidepressant (improves mood) Antispasmodic (reduces muscle spams) Antiemetic (relaxes muscles) Vasodilator (improves circulation) Immunosuppressant (modulates the immune system) Neural protectant (protects brain cells and neurons) * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.