Get the flattering fit and enhanced coverage you need for rain or shine with the Columbia® Here and There™ Trench Rain Jacket. The Omni-Tech&trade waterproof technology protects you from the elements, while the comfort stretch offers a full range of motion to hit the trails or head into the city. Fit Trench jacket Technology Omni-Tech™ waterproof critically seam sealed Design Comfort stretch Two way center front zipper Drawcord adjustable hood Adjustable waist Hand pockets Adjustable cuffs