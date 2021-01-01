Womens Heute ist meine letzten Woche Rente Ruhestand Pension Saying [German Language] T-Shirt

This goodbye saying top is suitable for leaving a work colleague or office colleague for retirement and retirement. Or for colleagues and officials who go to retire. A final greeting before the pensioner leaves. Farewell to life. Gift and gift idea for family and friends in office and work. For retirements and retirements who want to say goodbye to colleagues and have their last working day. Do you count the days in the office until retirement or pension? Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem