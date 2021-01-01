Helly Hansen Women's HH Lifa Active Solen T-Shirt - Large - Hot Coral

Features of the Helly Hansen Women's HH Lifa Active Solen T-Shirt S-Cafe fabric Natural odor resistency Excellent moisture management Sun protection blocking minimum 98% UV radiation Lightweight construction for minimal weight and increased Performance Quick dry fabric for comfort and Performance Quick dry materials and constructions ensure comfort and Performance in wet environments and under High activity Keeping dry is essential to keeping warm, and quick dry garments Are the best way to maintain the Performance and comfort in changing weather conditions and stop-go activities Fabric Details 59% Recycled Polyester, 41% Polypropylene