Yummie Women's Hidden Curve High Waist Firm Control Thigh Shaper Shapewear, Black, S

This essential thigh shaper provides firm invisible control and enhances your curves The high waist silhouette provides a flattering hourglass shape and has raw clean edges, making this shaper virtually invisible to see under clothing The 2-ply bonded shaping panel provides firm control while still allowing you to breathe comfortably The fine gauge fabric slip feels super light and exceptionally smooth on the skin while providing firm compression throughout The comfortable no-slip grip tape ensures no roll over at the waist and no roll up on the leg.Compression Level 4: Firm compression, like a strong hug.Length: 19 3/4" Inseam: 5".Hand wash. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry; line dry. Do not iron. Do not dry clean