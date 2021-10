high necked long sleeved button lock cuffs easy light fit - falls loosely over the body special bishop sleeves back button lock High necked long sleeved flowing top with button lock cuffs. The blouse has an easy light fit, it falls loosely over the body and has special bishop sleeves. Back button lock. Recommended to be styled with a pair of trousers and stiletto shoes. Perfect for an office attire. 100%POLYESTER Women's White High-Neck Flowing Top XS Nissa