FILA Women's High Neck Racerback Tennis Tank Top, Large, Gray

Fit & Design: Standard fit tank top Inside self-fabric bra offers additional support Racerback design for improved breathability Stretch bonded tape down sides for added style FILA® silver cut out F-Box logo High neckline provides extra coverage Technology: UPF 50+ sun protection to guard against harmful UV rays Anti-odor technology effectively reduces the development of bacteria and odor to keep you fresh Moisture-wicking fabric moves sweat away from the skin to keep you dry and comfortable Fabric that moves with your body to provide comfort on the court