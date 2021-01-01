Women's High-Low Tankini Top - Kona Sol Tropical Print L

Add fun, sporty style to your swimwear with this High Low Tankini Top from Kona Sol™. An allover floral print on a black backdrop covers this tankini for a chic, feminine design, and it's made with an opaque construction for a look you'll feel confident in. Adjustable straps on the back help you find the perfect fit, and sewn-in cups provide added comfort. A nylon and spandex fabric blend lets you move in effortless comfort. Pair this tankini with swim bottoms in black, or coordinate it with a color that matches the flowers for an ensemble that really pops. Color: Tropical Print. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.