The North Face Women's High Rise Camp Sweat Jogger - Medium - Pale Lime Yellow

The North Face Women's High Rise Camp Sweat Jogger is a soft jogger pant for kicking back at home or around camp. Made with 100%; cotton french terry, it's all about comfort. The elastic waistband won't be a bother if you're settling in for a nap, on the couch or in the hammock. When you need to pop into town for additional provisions, drop-in hand pockets and a patch pocket at the back right have got you covered for phone and wallet space. Features of The North Face Women's High Rise Camp Sweat Jogger Elastic at waist with drawcord for an adjustable Fit Elastic at cuffs Drop-in hand pockets Back-right patch pocket Tonal embroidered logo above back pocket Fabric Details 100% Cotton french terry