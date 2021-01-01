Women's High-Rise Criss Cross Waistband 7/8 Leggings - JoyLab Pink XL

When it comes to putting together an athleisure outfit that suits every part of your lifestyle, you'll love making the High-Waisted Crisscross Waistband 7/8 Leggings from JoyLab™ the core of your look. These high-waisted leggings feature a crisscross detail at the waistband to give a simple design a blush of extra flair, as well as helping to create a more flattering silhouette. The performance fabric has added spandex for a smooth, full-coverage feel and look, and the leggings are cut in a high rise for comfortable, versatile wear. Wear these crisscross leggings with anything from a sports bra to a tank top to a hoodie for style that goes where you go. Size: XL. Color: Pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.