CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's High Rise Cross Front Swim Bottoms, Large, Pink

The CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s High Rise Cross Front Swim Bottoms are a summer wardrobe staple. The high rise cross front waist is ultra-flattering, and the stunning solid color and print options are sure to turn heads. BODYFREE technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria to help you stay fresh during long days at the beach or pool. Fit & Design: Fitted swim bottoms Moderate seat coverage - our classic fit offers just-right coverage Fully lined High rise waist is flattering, smoothing, and sits at natural waist High-cut leg opening hits above the hip for a look that elongates your legs Cross-front detail Logo heatseal at center back Technology: BODYFREE technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria and with an incredibly resilient application directly on the fabric, it lasts wear after wear so you stay fresh LYCRA® XTRA LIFE™ fiber resists sagging or bagging