Women's High-Rise Distressed Jean Shorts - Universal Thread Medium Wash 12

The High-Rise Distressed Jean Shorts from Universal Thread™ make the perfect pick for showing off your laid-back aesthetic. A medium wash lends itself to a classically chic and versatile look, making these medium-wash denim shorts a well-rounded addition to your warm-weather wardrobe. Distressed detailing gives them a more easygoing and slightly edgy look, while a raw hem finishes things off with edgy flair. You'll keep comfortable with the soft fabric and breathable lining, along with the high-waisted silhouette that lends a figure-flattering look and ease of styling with a range of tops. Keep things casual-cool with a graphic tee and sneakers, or sweeten up the vibe with an off-the-shoulder top and embroidered sandals. Size: 12. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.