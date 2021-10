Outdoor adventures are best paired with the Alpine Design® High Rise Tights. This pant features wicking technology to provide dryness and includes a side pocket to hold your cellphone while you move. Fit & Design: Fitted high rise tights Wide, flat elastic waistband Modern 7/8 length Smoothing and breathable jersey material Side pocket can hold cellphone Cover-stitching on seams Technology Wicking – Absorbs moisture to keep your skin dry Additional Details 24’’ inseam