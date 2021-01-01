Wrangler Women's High Rise Unforgettable Skinny Jean, Cloud, 6

HIGH RISE SKINNY. These skinnies sit slightly higher in the back for added coverage and feature a contoured waistband for less gapping. With signature construction that lifts for a flattering fit, this high rise jean is truly a head turner. TIMELESS STYLE. Make a statement in high-quality skinny jeans inspired by the western lifestyle. Express your true, authentic self through timeless pieces by Wrangler. FASHION FOR ALL. Available in sizes 0-18, these jeans are made to be loved by every body. Designed with an ageless mindset and authentic fabric with the perfect amount of stretch to make all body types feel confident. EVERYDAY STAPLE. Designed for women on the go, these high-waisted skinny jeans deliver an effortless, tailored look to any ensemble. Pair with your favorite top and accessories for a polished outfit. ICONIC FINISHES. These skinny jeans are finished with our iconic "W" stitching, leather Wrangler patch on the waistband, logo shanks and flat rivets. Maintain that effortless classic style with a touch of Wrangler heritage. Inseam: 28". Zipper fly.