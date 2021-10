The High Waist Belted Waist Skinny Denim Jeans show off your alluring silhouette in a cropped length and skinny, high-rise fit. It features a belted notch waist and exposed seam detailing—style with heels or sandals for the perfect day and night look. 74% Cotton, 22% Polyester, 2% Rayon, 2% Spandex Machine wash in delicate cycle Imported Inseam 27" Model is 5'9" and wears a US size 26 | Bebe Women's High Waist Belted Waist Skinny Jeans, Size 26 in Medium Blue Wash Cotton/Spandex