The name says it all for these '90s-inspired high-waist tapered jeans cut from soft denim made from an eco-friendly blend of cotton and Tencel(R) lyocell. 29" inseam; 13" leg opening; 13 1/2" front rise; 17" back rise (size 29) Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style 79% cotton, 21% Tencel lyocell Tencel lyocell is a sustainably produced fiber made with closed-loop processing Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing