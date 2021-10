Throw it way back to the '80s with these high-waist jeans cut from faded nonstretch denim that will get softer over time. The fit is relaxed through the hip and tapered at the ankle so you can wear 'em long or rolled. Exclusive retailer 32" inseam; 13" leg opening; 12" front rise; 15" back rise (size 29) Five-pocket style 100% cotton Machine wash, line dry Imported Women's Clothing