Vimmia Women's High Waist Speed Pant - Large - Slate

Features of the Vimmia Women's High Waist Speed Pant 4-way stretch for incomparable freedom of movement and comfort in wear Provides a secure Fit throughout the waist, hips and tHighs Patent pending gusset ensures a clean line where you want it most Breathes and dries faster, rapidly transfers heat and moisture Provides excellent shape and stretch recovery Maintains Fit and retains color wash after wash Reflective VIMMIA X logo on center back waistband Unique seaming detail tHighs and lower legs Fabric Details: 88% Nylon / 12% Lycra®