From test manufacturer v2ct 0730 101

Womens High Waist Yoga Pants Tummy Control Scrunched Booty Leggings Workout Running Butt Lift Bubble Textured Tights Dyed Yellow Large

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

BUTT LIFT PANTS - Sexy butt lift push up high waisted textured leggings for women, scrunched butt leggings, lifting yoga pants, butt scrunch leggings. Textured activewear; gym shapewear tights, plus size workout running pants, skinny pants booty scrunch leggings. Cheeky buttocks, hips lifting athletic lined versital pants for ladies PREMIUM MATERIAL - 92% Polyamide, 8% Spandex. No pilling, Non-fading, Stretchy, Squat proof, No limitation, Zero flaw bubble textured material, Feeling nothing about what you wear. Smooth and Ultra-Soft Fabric that provides extreme comfort with very little weight without restriction. Hug everything just right and keep things tucked in. Compression high waist gives you a nice smooth shape from waist down. Super cute scrunch gives you a natural buttlift and makes your booty look so nice and juicy! All-PURPOSE PANTS - The high quality activewear is both affordable and accessible, perfect for fitness enthusiasts and everyday athleisure. Oper

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com