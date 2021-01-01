Smartwool Women's Hike Light Hiker Street Crew Socks, XL, Ash

Fit and Design: Performance fit hiking socks Crew height provides ample coverage on the trails Light cushioning on bottom of socks absorbs impact to keep you comfortable when the ground isn’t Flat knit toe seam provides additional comfort Elasticized arch brace achieves a secure fit Technology: Indestructawool™ technology features a construction method that achieves exceptional durability and comfort 4 Degree™ elite fit system offers a dialed, performance-oriented fit with a flex zone at the ankle joint to keep your socks in place Virtually Seamless™ toe features smoothed out toe seams for ultimate in-shoe fit and comfort Additional Details: Machine wash warm, inside out Do not bleach Tumble dry low Do not iron Do not dry clean