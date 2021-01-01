Bikini Lab Women's Hipster Pant Bikini Bottom, Multi//Biased Stripe, S

DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — It’s a cinch with this bikini swim bottom from Bikini Lab. Your summer glow will show brightly in this moderate coverage classic BOLD DETAILS — Show off your summer tan in this trendy swim item that features a unique design, and a flattering cut MODERATE COVERAGE — The mid-rise, medium coverage fit gives you some wiggle room to feel confident in and out of the pool, while still highliting your best assets CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view the Bikini Lab bikini swim bottom and other styles within the Biased Stripe collection!