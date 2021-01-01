Skinnygirl Women's Hoboken Twist Front Knit Dress, Peacoat/White Marl, X-Small

STYLE - Trendy twist front Knee length knit dress with Y-neckline, button up front and short sleeves on a relaxed fit body VERSATILITY - light weight travel ready knit dress goes well with all footwear from trendy heel and shoes to your favorite flats and boots so you can go from day to night in style LENGTH - This midi knit dress is 45 inches from center front with a 20 inch hem sweep and 7 inch sleeves Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl is you, we believe every woman deserves to feel confident and live free from judgments. It's not about a shape or a size, it's about every shape, every size, and every woman