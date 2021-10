Black Feather Leather Shoulder Bag. Spacious and sophisticated, this shoulder bag will be your go-to accessory for outings during the day and night. It features an adjustable strap and feather design. Note: Due to the manufacturing process, actual colors may be different than shown.16'' W x 12.8'' H x 5.6'' DOuter: leatherLining: polyesterZip closureInterior: one zip pocketAdjustable strapImported