Womens Hokus Pokus Vodka Mode Celebration Party Drinking Funny Mallorca V-Neck T-Shirt

Hokus, Pokus, Vodka mode for stag party & hen party. The party is here to celebrate and drink alcohol. Especially through vodka cocktails, the party goers are quickly drunk and drunk. The party escalates, full of the crash. This Vodka party outfit with the funny motif: "Hokus, Pokus, Vodka Mode". is suitable for party guests who like to stand at the bar to drink. The Russian drinks a lot of vodka and is not drunk so quickly. The bartender celebrates with it. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem