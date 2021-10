Holy Guacamole, cool surprise for guac and green avocado lovers for Cinco de May or a Mexican night with healthy veggies and salsa dips. Not only for vegetarians and vegans. For all friends of the crunchy stuff who already have everything and love to dip their chips in guacamole! Your dad and mom who know the best recipe for fresh guacamole will wear this design proudly while cutting avocados. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem