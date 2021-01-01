MoMo Women's Honesty Leopard Sparkle Ballet Flat

Look extra stylish in your casual wear with this Mo Mo Honesty Sparkle Ballet Flat. This item will definitely add a slight touch of bling to your attire. The leopard ballet flats are easy to slip on and stick out with their pointy-toe style. The soft inner padding makes them comfortable to wear all day. These rhinestone covered flats have an ultra suede upper and NAPPA lining will look great with just about any type of bottom. Whether it's for a stroll at the mall or a party, this pair will surely dress up your outfit.