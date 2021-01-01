A stunning 9ct yellow gold ring featuring a round cut green emerald gemstone in a honeycomb inspired hexagon setting. Mix and stack this vibrant band with your jewellery favourites from Gemondo's Honeycomb Inspired Collection. A quick buff with a jewellery cleaning cloth will remove metal tarnishes and keep gemstones looking glossy. Avoid exposure to cosmetics, perfumes or chemicals. Store your jewellery in its original display box or in a jewellery box and keep it in a safe place. Women's Gold Honeycomb Emerald Solitaire Ring In Gemondo