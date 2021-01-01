Women's Hooded All Day Fleece Sweatshirt - A New Day Black L

Bring cozy style to your cool-weather staples with this Hooded All Day Fleece Sweatshirt from A New Day™. A casual silhouette lends itself to a comfortable fit, while an ultra-soft fabric with banded cuffs offers you a nice, cozy feel for breezy days and nights. Plus, the long-sleeve sweatshirt is designed with a hooded neckline for extra warmth. Just slip into your favorite pair of jeans and cool kicks for a go-to laid-back ensemble. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.