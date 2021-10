Solid-hued jacket with an attached hood and elastic-cinched long sleeves. Tailored in an oversized silhouette with quilted, diamond-stitched construction. Made of a soft and lightweight fabric to keep you warm and cozy. Front full-length zipper for easy dressing and layering, and patch pockets allow you to keep your essentials close by while freeing up your hands. Size: XXL. Color: Olive Green. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.