Bzees Red Hot Slip On Shoes - Black. Add a little shine. Every day is a celebration in the rhinestone slip-on shoes from the Bzees collection. Stretch fabric upper with a round, closed-toe. Rhinestone embellishments. Free foam footbed for extra cushioning and memory foam arch support. Anti-microbial and odor control technology. Smooth lining, cushioned insole for all-day comfort. Machine washable. Non-slip, air-infused outsole. 1.5 in heel