When the temperature cools off, warm up with the Browning® Hyacinth Zip Up Sweater crafted with strechy fabric for easy wear. You can carry your smaller items in zippered pockets for secure storage while you’re out and about. The jacket features the Browning® logo on the sleeve so that you can show off the brand that you love. Design: Large YKK front zipper Zip up front pockets Stretch fabric for comfort Browning® logo on sleeve