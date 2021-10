Dive right in wearing the Nike® Spectrum Lace Up Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit. Constructed with minimal bottom coverage and an exposed back, this performance fit swimsuit combines function and comfort to push your skills to the next level. Fit Performance fit One piece swimsuit Technology Nike® HydraStrong® fabric provides long-lasting durability Design Medium support with regular straps Minimal bottom coverage Fully lined for better fit and support Flat seams for reduced chafing