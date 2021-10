The witch of your beloved? It doesn't sound very good to say. But you can have his eternal love for the potions of love that you prepare. Surprise your boyfriend this Halloween, be the scariest witch in the neighborhood! An ideal gift for your girlfriend who doesn't know what to dress up as, a pretty good idea for when it's time to go trick-or-treating on Halloween. So everyone will know that she is your beloved witch. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem