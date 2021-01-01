Womens I Am The Storm Type One Diabetes Awareness Day Warrior Women V-Neck T-Shirt

I Am The Storm Type One Diabetes Awareness Day tee is great for diabetics warrior survivor, fighter, supporter patient women who is fighting diabetes to wear on diabetes events, diabetes conferences, diabetes prevention in November 14th, Birthday Christmas Featuring strong women wearing blue, grey & blood drop ribbon tee is motivation diabetes awareness gift for mom aunt sister daughter grandma who is type 1 diabetes supporter who wants to cure diabetes to spread awareness & believe you can tackle diabetes Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem